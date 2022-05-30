Select Page

Shalulile praised for bagging top accolades at prestigious football awards in SA

Posted by | Jun 1, 2022 |

South African based football talisman, Peter Shaulile was honoured for his individual and personal football treble conferred for achievements during the 2021/2022 Football Season at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Shalulile received three prestigious football awards, i.e., the South African Premier Soccer League [PSL] Footballer of the Season, DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season as well as the DStv Premiership Golden Boot Awards.

The FIFA Normalisation Committee of the NFA in a statement this week congratulated the international forward for outstanding performance.

“The Namibia Football Association is proud of the personal achievements of Shalulile and other Namibian professional footballers in the PSL and Botswana Premier League [BPL] and others playing elsewhere,” NFA acting secretary-general, Jacqueline Gertze said.

“With Namibia’s AFCON 2023 Qualification at our doorstep, we do not doubt that our national football team will discharge their assignment against Burundi on Saturday during our home game at the FNB Stadium in South Africa with distinction,” she concluded.

 

