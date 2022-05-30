DStv’s Afrikaans movie channel moves back to pop-up format

The Afrikaans movie channel, fliekNET will revert to its original format as a pop-up channel in future and the permanent channel will close at midnight on 15 July 2022, MultiChoice Namibia announced.

New Afrikaans movies will, instead, premiere on kykNET at 20:00 on Saturday nights and will be available on DStv Catch Up, while a superb Afrikaans movie collection will be available 24/7 on the MultiChoice video-on-demand service, Showmax.

FliekNET was originally launched as a December pop-up channel in December 2014 featuring films, documentaries and shorts from the extensive Afrikaans film archive but was turned into a permanent DStv channel during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2020.

The channel and local film industry benefited from further MultiChoice investment when the 50-minute film project was launched in December 2020. These short movies not only provided new content for fliekNET but also created job opportunities for local producers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the following 18 months, more than 80 Afrikaans 50-minute films were produced by and aired on fliekNET.

The kykNET channels will kick off with a jam-packed movie line-up in July, bringing viewers the best new Afrikaans content – with English subtitles. kykNET will also deliver another intriguing whodunit in its Tuesday night scripted slot, while the first season of the locally developed reality show Plaasjapie starts on 14 July 2022.

kykNET&kie (DStv Channel 145) is adding two brand-new dubbed Turkish telenovelas: In Die Ysterhand se Greep and Kind van die Noodlot.