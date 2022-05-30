Select Page

African governments condemn terrorist attacks and violent extremism at the Humanitarian Summit

The head of states and governments of Africa reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the root cause of forced displacement at the Extraordinary Summits of the African Union on Humanitarian issues and Pledging Conference and Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa held on 27 to 28 May in Equatorial Guinea.

Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila led the Namibian Delegation to the Summitt where they considered the humanitarian situation on the continent, including the plight of internally displaced persons, refugees and asylum seekers, displaced as a result of numerous factors, including civil unrest, violent conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism, food insecurity, natural disaster and economic crises.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) said the delegation also made financial pledges toward the operationalisation of the African Humanitarian Agency.

MIRCO added the summit condemned, in the strongest terms, terrorist attacks and violent extremism and mandated additional measures to strengthen constitutionalism and the rule of law, and called for the enhancement of accountability at the national, regional and continental levels.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila was accompanied by Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Jenelly Matundu, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Dr Daniel Kashikola, Permanent Representative of Namibia to the African Union, Emilia Mkusa and Ambassador of Namibia to the Republic of Congo Sipapela C. Sipapela.

 

