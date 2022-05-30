Kapana Cook-off competition crowns coastal preliminary winners

The 2022 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition crowned its first set of preliminary round winners over the weekend in Walvis Bay.

Two of last year’s coastal preliminary round winners, Laura Egumbo, and Asnath Vetamunisa, were once again victorious as they impressed the judges with their kapana dishes. The third winner of the day, and first-time entrant, was 17-year old Nelago Nghinalune. She is the youngest to take part in the competition and win in the preliminaries.

“Nedbank Namibia would like to reiterate its immense gratitude to everyone who has shown up today to make this event the success it was. To the chefs who turned up despite the misty weather, we appreciate the determination to grow in your trade, and elevate your skills to the next level,” said Nedbank’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Gernot de Klerk.

The 2022 competition was launched on 29 April and preliminary rounds continue in Windhoek, on 11 June 2022, and in Ongwediva, on 25 June 2022.

Entries into the last two rounds are open, and entry forms can be downloaded on the Nedbank Namibia website, or collected at any Nedbank branch countrywide.

The final will be held in Ongwediva, on 27 August 2022, where the winner will be awarded a chance to either start-up or formalise their existing business with the winning prize which is a fully-fledged mobile food truck worth N$100,000, and cash prizes.

The competition is hosted in partnership with Bakpro, Agra, and the Namibian Chefs Association.