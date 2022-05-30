Namibia, USA to explore avenues to grow businesses further at upcoming annual trade mission

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT) together with the Embassy of Namibia in Washington, DC, will host a USA delegation from 06 to 10 June.

The visit is part of the Annual Trade Mission to Namibia headed by the Ambassador, Margaret Mensah-Williams.

According to a statement, MIT is preparing to receive a multi-sectoral business delegation from the USA to explore and follow up on possible business opportunities locally.

“The gathering aims to yield tangible results where the American businessese can explore the diverse opportunities existing in Namibia,” the MIT added.

“We have an investment culture and we urge all local businesses to take advantage of such opportunities and grow opportunities at home,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the mission will promote trade and investment in the following sectors: Education; Mining and Mineral Beneficiation; Logistics and Container Terminal; Agriculture and Agro-processing; Low-cost Housing; Tourism and Hospitality; Water and Power Generation; Creative industry and Culture; Pharmaceutical and Medical supplies, including Herbal Medicine; Marine Resources; Natural Cosmetics, etc.