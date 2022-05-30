Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 30 May 2022

Posted by | May 30, 2022 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 30 May 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfer from Omatako Dam to Von Bach Dam stopped on 25 May 2022.

**No water level reading received for Otjivero silt Dam.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Weather 16 January 2015

Weather 16 January 2015

16 January 2015

17 October 2014

17 October 2014

17 October 2014

Overview for the week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 23 May 2018

Overview for the week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 23 May 2018

18 May 2018

Weekly weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 30 January 2019

Weekly weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 30 January 2019

25 January 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<