How do you avoid being burned out and manage your mental well being?

By Meke Namindo

Wellness Coach.

I can not stress it enough, break a sweat. A workout makes you tired physically while performing it but it gives you endorphins, and happy hormones, I suggest working out three times a week.

Breakaway from your work. It does not matter the workload, when you feel like your insides are screaming, put everything down and get rest. Go for a movie or chill alone or go shopping, or go for a walk in nature. Switch off your phone and let your mind rest.

Rest rest rest. Did I say sleep? Sleep! Nap! Sleeping is so so important to avoid burning out. Your body is like a computer, it needs to reboot. I have a tip if you get insomnia, take an Epson salt bath, with lavender, drink chamomile tea and switch everything off and sleep! If you need this distress remedy contact me to pack it up for you.

Have sex, must be in the legal age though, with your legal person. Sex is one of the best ways to relax. The human body loves to be touched. It sends feel-good signals to every part of your body. It is even an awesome bonus when you reach the climax. So go right ahead and take care of your pleasure. You might burn some calories too. If you do not have a partner, you can still please yourself.

Do something for someone in need. When you do an act of kindness it makes you feel human, Volunteer for a charity or go out of your way to help a less fortunate person.

Go for a massage. Massage therapy is an ancient African and Asian practice which was performed to offer healing through touch. Whether you have a headache, tensed muscles, backaches or stiff neck or you just feel tired. Just a one hour massage can give you the feeling of sleeping for 8 hours. It has so many benefits.

Dance. Even if you do not know how to dance, music heals the soul.

Eat healthily. When you take care of your body, it responds better to challenges. You cannot operate from an unhealthy vessel. Eating healthy is so underrated in Namibia and other countries. But it is only because many people do not know how to go about it.

Meditate. We are spiritual beings. Making time to tap into the spirit centre allows you to find the answers you seek. And offers mental wellness.

Seek help. If you find that your stress levels are persistent and are forcing you into depression, seek professional help. It does not mean you are weak, it means you want the best for yourself.