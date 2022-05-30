Local microbrewery grabs gold at 2022 African Beer Cup

A Windhoek-based craft brewery, Roof of Africa Craft Brewery recently won gold at the African Beer Cup, the continent’s biggest beer competition.

Roof of Africa Craft Brewery won a gold medal for their Roof Draught, as well as a bronze medal for Roof Pilsner. Camelthorn Urbock, brewed by Namibia Breweries also won a bronze medal.

This is the third time Roof of Africa Craft Brewery has won awards at the competition. In 2021, Roof Draught won silver and Roof Pilsner won bronze, while Roof Woodxxxxer took silver in the Pale Malty European Lager category.

Soul Barrel Brewing, based in the Cape Winelands, took the coveted title of Best Beer in Africa with their Live Culture Grand Cru, which beat 250 entries from 14 different African countries.