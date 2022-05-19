Select Page

AB InBev, inDriver partner on road safety

May 30, 2022

AB InBev Namibia has partnered with ride-hailing service inDriver to champion responsible behaviour on the road through the joint ‘Think Before You Drive’ campaign piloted recently.

The first campaign event took place last Friday and Saturday at Brewer’s Market in Windhoek. The promotion ran from 27 to 28 May.

“A partnership with inDriver was top of mind in achieving this and the decision to host the initiative at a venue like Brewer’s Market, was imperative for us to ensure that our campaign would have a direct impact and consumers would not drink and drive,” said Alexanderie Basson, Legal & Corporate Affairs Manager for AB InBev Namibia.

“Regardless of the market we operate in, inDriver always puts people first. Whether it is our flexible business model, where the driver and the passenger have the freedom to negotiate trip fare independently of algorithms, or our social initiatives and commitments, we always strive to contribute to improving the communities we work in. Our participation in the project with AB.

InBev Namibia resonates very much with our aspiration to improve road safety,” said Vincent Lilane, inDriver’s Business Development Representative for Africa.

