5 Best luxury Kruger National Park Safaris for MoAfrika Outreach Africa

Luxury Kruger Park safaris provide some of the greatest Big 5 wildlife viewing, lodging, and logistics in the world.

Set near the unfenced western border of the Kruger National Park, these private game reserves have less restrictions than the public and almost guarantee Big 5 sightings.

For unique experiences, here is a list of the greatest private game reserves and luxury Kruger Park safari lodges:

Tengile River Lodge in Sabi Sand Private Game Reserve

The andBeyond Tengile River Lodge is situated on 10,500 hectares of private property.

andBeyond Tengile River Lodge is suitable for families due to its family suite with safe interconnecting rooms. Children must, however, be at least 12 years old. It is also a fantastic spot for photographers to stay because they provide photography instruction and safaris.

Highlights

• Because the lodge is on own land, it offers the most unique experience.

• Photography classes and safaris are provided.

• Enjoy spectacular river views from your big luxury Suite.

Chitwa Chitwa Private Game Reserve in the Sabi Sand Private Game Reserve

Chitwa Chitwa is great for both leisure and adventure, and there is something for everyone in the family. In addition to several safari activities, you may enjoy animal watching without leaving your suite because each one overlooks a watering hole.

This lodge is great for families and parties with many generations. Children are welcome, and there are various activities to keep them occupied.

Highlights:

• Off-road and night safaris are possible without having to share the road with other vehicles.

• Each apartment overlooks the Sabi Sand’s greatest watering hole.

Londolozi Private Game Reserve – Londolozi Private Granite Suites

Londolozi is known across the globe for its elegance and service, and as a long-established family-owned and run lodge, every aspect has been thoughtfully selected.

The private granite rooms are excellent for a romantic getaway or an anniversary celebration. The suites provide a view of the Sand River, making for a really memorable experience. It is also suitable for booking specifically for small parties, albeit youngsters must be 16 or older to stay here. There are more lodges on Londolozi that cater to youngsters.

Highlights:

• Notable for its animal watching possibilities.

• The Londolozi Healing House provides a one-of-a-kind wellness experience.

• There are just three Luxury Suites available, ensuring lots of solitude and exclusivity.

Singita Sweni in the Kruger National Park

Singita is the gold standard when it comes to Luxury Kruger Park safaris. It blends in with the environment, with open-plan suites that make use of abundance of glass, wood, and natural textures.

Because it provides children’s activities such as Singita’s Mini Ranger Course, Singita Sweni is a good choice for families or multi-generational parties.

Highlights

• There are just seven open-plan suites for a more personal experience.

• Singita’s large wine range is well-known.

• Wellness packages are available in half-day and full-day increments.

Thornybush Saseka Tented Camp located in the Thornybush Private Game Reserve.

Thornybush Saseka Tented Camp offers camping without sacrificing elegance. The canvas allows the sounds of the bush to trickle through, immersing you in nature.

Because Leadwood Family Villa is available for exclusive use, Thornybush Saseka Tented Camp is excellent for a romantic break as well as families and multi-generational parties.

Highlights

• Located on the Monwana riverbed for excellent animal watching.

• The main deck is multi-tiered, offering stunning views of the riverbed below.