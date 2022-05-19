2022 National Conference on Education set for August – Regional consultations to commence month end

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) is set to host the 2022 National Conference on Education from 2 to 5 August, a statement released Friday said.

The conference is set to measure progress made on the implementation of the recommendations of the 2011 National Conference on Education and the SDG4 goals.

According to the ministry, considering global challenges, the United Nations Secretary-General Mr Antonio Guterres also announced the hosting of the Transforming Education Summit (TES) to be held during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2022.

TES will be a high-level meeting, which will provide an opportunity to mobilise greater political ambition, and commitment to accelerate progress on education and the 2030 Agenda.

According to the ministry, regional consultations on the TES will be held to obtain public and stakeholder inputs and to unpack challenges affecting positive teaching and learning.

“The findings will be presented at TES to be held during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Moreover, the contributions made during these sessions will form the baseline of discussions at the National Educational Conference slated for August 2022,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Ester Anna Nghipondoka, Minister of Education, Arts and Culture and Faustina Caley, the Deputy Minister will each be leading technical teams made up of officials from MoEAC and stakeholders of education in all regions from 30 May to 11 June.