OM’s builds important relationships with key stakeholders at inaugural corporate golf day

Old Mutual Namibia recently hosted its inaugural corporate golf day at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club, where corporate clients had a great day away from the office enjoying the golf greens.

Old Mutual’s Acting Marketing and Communications Executive, Ashante Manetti, said, “I have learnt that the golf course is one of the best environments to detox away from the office while building important relationships with key stakeholders. Thus, for us as Old Mutual Namibia to have hosted our corporate clients was an absolute privilege and opportunity to cement current relationships and build new ones.”

The day saw Old Mutual Namibia’s Llewelyn Husselman together with Josef Marti, Brighton Zinyakatira and Sesilia Nkoshi bag the top honours.

Sesilia Nkoshi also walked away with the top individual position and the Old Mutual Namibia Golf Trophy. As a company passionate about empowering women, a lady golfer should have taken the winning prize.

L to R: Patricia Olivier (Managing Director – Old Mutual Namibia Corporate Segment) presenting the 1st position team’s prize to Brighton Zinyakatira (Director – IA Brandss, Sesilia Nkoshi (Underwriter – Namibre), Josef Marti (CEO – Dee & Dee Electrical) and Llewelyn Husselman (Executive Personal Advisor – Old Mutual) at the Old Mutual Namibia Golf Day.