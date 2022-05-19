Select Page

MVA Fund to host conference to enhancing customer experience

Posted by | May 24, 2022 |

MVA Fund to host conference to enhancing customer experience

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) will be hosting a Case Management Conference on 30 and 31 May in Swakopmund from 08:00 to 16:00. The conference which is held in the SADC Region is done on an annual rotational basis.

MVA Chief Executive Fund, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku in a statement said the conference aims to create a space for the understanding of current approaches to treatment and rehabilitation that will assist the members in improving case management services.

“The two-day conference will see invited subject experts from Australia, the UK, MVA Fund of Botswana, Swaziland and South Africa share industry best practices for the ultimate aim of enhancing customer experience,” added Martins-Hausiku.

The theme of the conference is ‘Resilience and Reinvention In Overcoming Hardship: Motivational Stories and Techniques in Rehabilitation.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Botswana Dry port expands its services at Port of Walvis Bay

Botswana Dry port expands its services at Port of Walvis Bay

8 October 2019

National airline to restart flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town

National airline to restart flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town

20 October 2020

Walvis Bay drydock boss re-assures clients and employees of operational ability

Walvis Bay drydock boss re-assures clients and employees of operational ability

3 April 2020

VW is more than the Volla – celebrating 40 years of Golfs in Africa

VW is more than the Volla – celebrating 40 years of Golfs in Africa

23 August 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<