MVA Fund to host conference to enhancing customer experience

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) will be hosting a Case Management Conference on 30 and 31 May in Swakopmund from 08:00 to 16:00. The conference which is held in the SADC Region is done on an annual rotational basis.

MVA Chief Executive Fund, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku in a statement said the conference aims to create a space for the understanding of current approaches to treatment and rehabilitation that will assist the members in improving case management services.

“The two-day conference will see invited subject experts from Australia, the UK, MVA Fund of Botswana, Swaziland and South Africa share industry best practices for the ultimate aim of enhancing customer experience,” added Martins-Hausiku.

The theme of the conference is ‘Resilience and Reinvention In Overcoming Hardship: Motivational Stories and Techniques in Rehabilitation.