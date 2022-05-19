Provisional squad ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifier matches announced

National football head coach, Bobby Samaria, on Monday announced a 35 man provisional squad ahead of the 2023 AFCON Qualifier matches which kick off in June.

The squad selected includes Goalkeepers: Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Loydt Kazapua, Edward Maova, Mervin Kasetura, and Ratanda Mbazuvara. Defenders :Ryan Nyambe, Kennedy Amutenya, Ivan Kamberipa, Riaan Hanamub, Ananias Gebhardt, Vitapi Ngaruka, Larry Horaeb, Denzil Haoseb Charles Hambira, Erasmus Ikeinge, Amazing Kandjii. Midfielder: Dynamo Frederick, Immanuel Heita Wangu Gome, Petrus Shitembi, Bethuel Muzeu, Ambrosius Amseb, Wendell Rudath, Llewelyn Stanley, Deon Hotto, Alfeus Handura, Absolom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Willy Stephanus, Marcel Papama. Strikers: Elmo Kambindu, Peter Shalulile, Benson Shilongo and Joslin Kamatuka.

At the announcement, Samaria also announced the appointment of Paulus Shipanga as his assistant Coach for the 2023 AFCON Qualifier matches against Burundi and Kenya.

Shipanga replaces Robert Nauseb who was the Assistant Coach since 2019.

Namibia was pitted in Group C of the qualifiers along with Cameroon, Kenya and Burundi, with the top two teams expected to qualify for the 2023 finals in the Ivory Coast.