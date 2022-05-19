Go star gazing with the Scientific Society

The Namibia Scientific Society (NWG) will be hosting a stargazing excursion at the Onjala Observatory from 3 to 5 June with astronomer, Wolfgang Paech and Team Chamaleon.

The excursion will include two nights of stargazing and a game drive of the spectacular views of the valley, where resident game roams the private nature reserve.

“This is the perfect setting for learning about our nigh sky with Wolfgang, who will be giving a detailed astronomy introduction of the southern hemisphere, tranquillity and relaxation,” added the society.

The Scientific Society said that cost for the adventure is N$3 900 for their members, per person sharing a double room or N$4 450 for members who want to be in a single room.

“Children pay the full price and parents must take full responsibility for their children,” they concluded.