Agra opens new Okahandja branch with specials and promos

The much-anticipated day for Okahandja and its residents arrived last week when the town’s new Agra branch opened its doors to the public.

The refurbished and expanded branch was officially opened on Friday May 2022, making it the biggest Agra branch outside Windhoek.

The branch now offers 1470 m2 roofed trading space with a new feedstore of another 1000 m2. The paved yard is 4750 m2. The new branch is just across the street from where the former branch was located.

In a statement announcing the branch opening, Agra said as a dedicated retailer, it is committed to aid the development of rural economies by expanding the Agra footprint in towns that are dependent on agriculture, as well as other forms of primary production, manufacture and associated services.

Agra’s Senior Marketing Manager, Chrislemien Ströh, said “As a proudly Namibian company, we are deeply rooted in our local communities. We understand that to remain relevant, Agra needs to adapt and evolve as agriculture and the rest of the Namibian business landscape changes over time.”

The branch relaunch offered special promotions and prizes to the people of Okahandja, as well as an opportunity for customers to meet Agra suppliers and staff.

“We thank all of our Okahandja clients for their patience during the revamp and we hope that you enjoy the new store,” stated Ströh.