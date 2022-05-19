Select Page

Namibia ready to work with other African countries for the realisation of Agenda 2063 – DPM

Posted by | May 23, 2022 |

Namibia ready to work with other African countries for the realisation of Agenda 2063 – DPM

Namibia is ready to work with other African countries for the realization of Agenda 2063, an official said Monday at the commencement of the Discover Namibia Intra – Africa Expo and Business Summit at the coastal town of Swakopmund.

The three-day summit with a specific programme designed is set to steer conversations particularly aimed at building a self-sufficient African economy.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Naandi-Ndaitwah in a statement said the government supports proactive initiatives, like the establishment of the Africa Economic Leadership Council and its programmes such as the summit.

“Such unique initiatives add value to the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and provides practical meaning to the implementation thereof,” she added.

Naandi-Ndaitwah believes that such initiatives will empower more young people, thus enabling them to play a significant role in the mainstreaming of the economy as that is the main objective of African leaders.

“The implementation of the AfCFTA provides an opportunity for job creation and greater market access. As well as the further support of the regional and continental goals on regional integration in respect to the SADC within the AU roadmaps of development,” she added.

According to Naandi-Ndaitwah once the full implementation of the AfCFTA is realised, countries will be able to position Africa to move away from the dependency on imports to become an industrialised continent.

“If we continue the culture of exporting raw materials out of the continent without value addition happening in Africa, we must know that we are exporting African jobs to other countries. These, leaves African youth in poverty, forcing them to risk their lives on the high seas running after their jobs whereby, they will be labelled as illegal immigrants,” she said.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Newly relocated Agribank regional office in Katima Mulilo to improve client experience

Newly relocated Agribank regional office in Katima Mulilo to improve client experience

10 November 2020

Four northern Kapana Cook-Off representatives move to next round

Four northern Kapana Cook-Off representatives move to next round

20 June 2019

Calling all aspiring restaurant owners

Calling all aspiring restaurant owners

26 June 2015

MTC records 2.5 million active subscribers

MTC records 2.5 million active subscribers

22 November 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<