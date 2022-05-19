Taxi-Connect wins Sanlam Bridge 2021 grant

Easy ride-booking service, Taxi-Connect was selected as overall the winner and scooped the N$50,000 award prize of Sanlam Bridge 2021.

Towards the end of last year, Sanlam announced the qualifying 5 participants for the Sanlam Bridge 2021 initiative. This annual initiative, provides up and coming young entrepreneurs with financial support, expert guidance, mentorship and coaching to realise their business dreams.

After 8 months of implementing their business ideas with the guidance of Start-up Namibia, the 5 participants were offered an opportunity to present their progress to a panel of judges.

The businesses were judged based on the overall performance, Innovation, problem and solution; market opportunity, product or service; business model; traction and financial projection amongst other criteria.

During the 8 months, the participating businesses were able to turn their dreams into reality, by increasing sales, increasing average order value, attracting new customers and increasing cash flow, as well as being exposed to a wide range of networks and other technological advancements that have positively impacted their businesses.

“It was a difficult decision for the judges because all participants had amazing ideas and have executed their projects surpassing expectations,” Dr Evans Simataa, General Manager: Brand and People at Sanlam Namibia said.