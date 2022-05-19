Science Commission, SASSCAL ink agreement to further research activities

The National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST) and the Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptative Land Management (SASSCAL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 17 May.

The Science Commission said the purpose of the MoU is to establish a strategic partnership between the two organisations to develop complementary scientific research, and institutional and capacity development activities through needs-driven cooperative project activities that support the respective mission and objectives of the parties.

“Priority will be given to collaboration in the areas of scientific research, capacity development and service provision in the thematic fields of climate services, food security, water security, biodiversity conservation and sustainable forests and woodland,” said the NCRST.

The NCRST is Namibia’s national agency for research, science, technology and innovation that was created through the Research Science and Technology Act of 2004, while SASSCAL is a joint initiative of Angola, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Germany in response to the challenges of global change.