Windhoek Municipality approves revised Disaster Risk Management Plan

Posted by | May 23, 2022 |

The Municipal Council of Windhoek on 16 May approved the revised Disaster Risk Management Plan (DRMP), which was developed from the Civil Defence Ordinance (Ordinance No.3 of 1979) in 2002.

The municipality in a statement said that to align its DRMP to the current national and international frameworks, a revised plan was compiled, after wide consultations in 2018.

“This revised DRMP serves to guide our preparedness and response approach to risks such as fire, flash floods, epidemics, and transport accidents to mention but a few, plus Chairperson of the Councillors Advisory Committee on Economic Development, Public Safety and Citizen Welfare will form part of the Local Authority Disaster Risk Management Committee,” added the authority

The Municipal Council of Windhoek was designated a disaster management institution by the Namibian disaster Risk Management Act (Act 10 of 2012) and must therefore establish a Local Authority Disaster Risk Management Committee, with the Mayor as Chairperson and the Deputy mayor as Vice-Chairperson.

 

