Namibia joins 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos

The President HE Dr Hage Geingob and a high-level delegation will represent Namibia at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting which takes place in Davos, Switzerland from 22 to 26 May.

Hosted in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s forum is under the theme of ‘History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies’. The meeting will have 200 sessions attended by more than 2,500 global leaders and experts.

According to a statement by the Presidency, Namibia’s agenda at the meeting is to announce that the country is open for business, present high-value investment opportunities in identified sectors and engage with potential investors to stimulate foreign direct investment needed to enable the country to build a strong, private sector-led economy and inclusive growth that drives employment creation and other economic opportunities for Namibians.

“As an emerging market, Namibia has unlimited potential and holds economic promise for both investors and the country’s people. The high level of unemployment and sustained economic contraction, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for our country to boost investment promotion to stimulate economic recovery”, said Nangula Uaandja, CEO of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board has been tasked with facilitating Namibia’s participation at WEF.

While showcasing the country’s green hydrogen potential certainly tops Namibia’s agenda at WEF, other key sectors have been specifically identified for investment promotion at the WEF and these are: Infrastructure, Transport & Logistics, Tourism; Agriculture; and Oil & Gas.

Several high-level events have been planned to showcase these sectors to potential investors. These include positioning the country as a strategic logistics hub serving as a gateway to SADC and unveiling several large infrastructural projects to both domestic and foreign investors.

Namibia will be represented by a strong but lean delegation consisting of Ministers, senior government officials and private sector representatives, including the Governor of the Bank of Namibia Johannes !Gawaxab, CEOs or Senior Officials of state-owned companies with projects selected for promotion to potential investors; CEOs and Senior Officials of 4 large current players in Namibia Private Sector companies; and Hyphen, the preferred bidder for the country’s first large scale Green Hydrogen project.