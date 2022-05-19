180-unit housing project in Kuisebmund completed

Old Mutual Investment Group (Namibia) recently announced the successful completion of the Tunga Real Estate Fund financed 180-unit KwaNkomo housing project in Kuisebmund, Walvis Bay in the Erongo region.

The Tunga Real Estate Fund, an unlisted property and housing fund managed by Old Mutual Investment Group Namibia made available bridge financing to develop and construct the 180-apartment KwaNkomo Housing Development targeting affordable housing market in Kuisebmund.

The development will be operated by the multi-investor real-estate fund managed by International Housing Solutions, targeting investments in affordable housing opportunities in Namibia.

The apartments will be leased at affordable rates to residents of Kuisebmund, increasing the stock of quality affordable housing options for residents of the coastal town of Walvis Bay.

Lionel Kannemeyer, Old Mutual Investment Group Namibia Managing Director, states that “through initiatives like this we strive to ensure that we as Fund managers play the role of releasing funds into the affordable housing market all over in Namibia, for a better future. Giving access to affordable housing is one of the pillars under the Harambe project and vision 2030 striving for a better tomorrow”.