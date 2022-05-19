Local visual artists invited to apply for grants that will support delivery of new works

The Africa Prime Initiative and StArt Art Gallery are inviting local visual artists to apply for a US$2, 000 (over N$31,000) grant that will them in delivering new works. Africa Prime will provide the artists with an international platform to showcase their art.

Five Namibian artists will be awarded up to US$2,000 each to pursue projects across the spectrum of visual arts. The grants will help artists to develop their skills and create new works of art that will be featured in new video programming for Africa Prime’s streaming service in North America.

Dr Yaya Moussa, the founder of Africa Prime, said Africa Prime’s mission is to give emerging African talent global visibility and ensure authentic African voices are well represented on the world stage.

“We want to help break down financial barriers that prevent African artists from realising their creative visions and show the world the significant contribution African art can make,” Mousa said.

StArt Art Gallery, an independent gallery in Windhoek, will gather submissions, assess the merits of each application, and disburse the awarded funds.

“Grants like this are an incredible way to support the arts as they offer an opportunity to create without any particular restrictions or specifications. Artists can fully express themselves and share their stories with the assistance of this grant, which is borne out of an understanding of how important it is to encourage and highlight the voices of artists on the continent,” Gina Figueira, the gallery’s co-founder said.

The grants in Namibia will be the first disbursed by the initiative with projects in multiple other African countries to be announced in due course.