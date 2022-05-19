ANIREP selected as preferred bidder for 18.5 MW IPP

Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Power Limited (ANIREP) has been selected as the preferred bidder for an Independent Power Producers (IPP) bid for the provision of 18.5 Megawatt power via the Modified Single Buyer (MSB) Framework, a statement released this week said.

According to the statement, the project is subject to the successful conclusion of the terms of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

ANIREP Managing Director Iyaloo Nangolo said, “I’m pleased to have secured yet another significant opportunity to contribute to the development of renewable energy in the country, under the 20MW solar PV Khan IPP announced on 25 March 2022, in addition to the 20 MW Omburu EPC and O&M project with NamPower, which has now been commissioned.”

On completion, ANIREP will be supplying over 50 MW of Solar PV as an IPP.

“We have a healthy pipeline of projects, and ANIREP is at an advanced stage in negotiating for the expansion of capacity at one of our current IPP clients from their current 5MW capacity, by adding another 6MW of Solar PV and 3 MW/30MWh of Battery Energy Storage System. Namibia is facing a deficit in energy, resulting in importation from Southern African Power Pool. With a vision of becoming a 30% player in the renewable energy sector, ANIREP will continue to pursue the installation of renewable energy to contested buyers, further acquisitions and capacity

development opportunities and EPC and O&M work, with the view to increasing shareholder value,” he added.

The projects are in line with Namibia’s target to become a net exporter of renewably sourced electricity by 2030 and the National Integrated Resource Plan estimates that 70% or more of the electricity installed capacity will come from renewable sources by 2030.

“Namibia is endowed with abundant wind and solar resources making it one of the lowest-cost renewable energy production areas in the world. Our unique vertically integrated structure of being an IPP which also owns the leading EPC and O&M company in Namibia in renewable energy development has positioned ANIREP to be at the forefront in providing affordable renewable power in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, shareholders will be updated in due course, as and when a PPA is signed and accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing with ANIREP’s shares until a further announcement is made.