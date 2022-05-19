Select Page

EES hopes bring unity, with his new song

May 20, 2022

Musician EES recently released a new music video for his new summer anthem ‘When We Unite’, in collaboration with female musician TopCheri.

EES said his new song comes at a very important time in history, with the ongoing war in Ukraine and the first upcoming Soccer World Cup after the pandemic.

“The song which features the current most successful and hyped female singer TopCheri is very motivational and inspiring about the fact that when we as people come together and unite for the same cause, we can achieve so much good,” EES explained.

EES said the song has very outgoing and uplifting and in the music video, the audience will see him and TopCheri walking through the Namibia Desert with a marching band and of course Namibian flags blowing in the wind, something that EES is very known for promoting his motherland.

“This a very touching and emotional video that will want to start dancing to it at any point in time due to the bouncy groove and great mix,” he concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

