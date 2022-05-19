Gondwana launches daily transport service

Gondwana Collection Namibia this week launched nine transfer routes which provide a link between their lodges through a daily hop-on hop-off transport service for all travellers.

The Go2 Traveller Transfers offering is bookable from 20 May 2022, and operational from 1 June 2022. The routes include the Fish River Canyon, Namib and Kalahari deserts, Damaraland, Swakopmund and Etosha National Park. Gondwana has gone one step further and is offering the transfer service not only for guests staying at their properties but for all visitors to Namibia.

The offering came at a time when only a third of the car rentals that were on offer in pre-Covid days are presently available.

“The massive shortage in rental cars is set to continue for some time with vehicle production delayed and exacerbated by events like the floods in Kwazulu-Natal, while the demand continually increases as the world opens its doors once again to travellers. Namibia is increasingly becoming a destination added to traveller’s wish-lists as world travel resumes,” Gondwana stated.

The Go2 Traveller Transfers is the ideal means of travel for people who prefer not to drive themselves, but who would like to retain their independence and choice of destinations, as well as for tour operators who can book multiple transfers around the country for their guests.#