NAMCOR wins big at Africa Energies Summit

Namibia participated in the Africa Energies Summit, where the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) promoted investment in the Oil and Gas sector, which took place from 17 to 19 May in London.

The Africa Energies Summit brought together Africa’s energy industry for a unique event shaped for companies active in Africa’s energy game and provided unrivalled insight into the Continent’s fast-changing energy landscape.

At the Summit Managing Director of NAMCOR Immanuel Mulunga scooped the legend award at the African Energies Summit 2022 for outstanding contribution to the energy sector in Africa.

NAMCOR also scooped the top national oil company of the year 2022 award at the Summit, they received this award due to votes they received from other African national oil companies.