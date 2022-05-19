Select Page

595 positive COVID cases in the last 24-hour reporting cycle

The Ministry of Health and Socials Services announced on Thursday that it recorded 595 positive cases from 2189 results in the last 24-hour reporting cycle, representing a 27.2% positivity ratio.

The ministry in a statement said of these positive cases, 551 are new cases and 44 are reinfections.

“The sex distribution is 341 females of which 311 are new cases and 254 males of which 240 are new cases. The age ranges from three days to 86 years,” the ministry added.

According to the ministry despite the high positivity rate, they did not record a death during the period under review.

In a recent survey, it was noted that trust-related issues continue to drive COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the southern African nation.

 

