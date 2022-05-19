Three artists to represent Namibia at Africa Week 2022

Namibia will be represented by the Netherlands-based Namibian musician Shishani, visual artists, Peter Amuthenu (Namibian-based) and Frank Jooste (France-based) as part of the Africa Week 2022 celebrations being held at the UNESCO Head Office in Paris.

Shishani is a Namibian musician who lives in the Netherlands and a uniquely versatile artist whose music crosses different cultural genres of Namibia. Peter Amuthenu and France based Frank Jooste, will be exhibiting unique Namibian artistic drawings and paintings throughout the event.

The UNESCO Africa Week Celebrations were initiated by UNESCO African Member States to mark the annual African Union (AU) celebrations of Africa Day. The Africa Week thus showcases the vibrant African cultural heritage annually in line with the annual AU Africa Day theme.

It brings the continent’s 54 Member States musical and artistic expressions together with a Gala Evening and culinary cocktail serving various African cuisines. A wide range of participants is expected from the UNESCO Member States, UNESCO Secretariat, French public and private sectors as well as civil society.