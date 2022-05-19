Central bank makes senior appointments to Deposit Guarantee Authority

The Bank of Namibia this week appointed Herman Shilongo as a Board Member of the Namibia Deposit Guarantee Authority for five years and Florette Nakusera as the head administrator of the Authority.

The appointment of Shilongo comes with the approval of the Minister of Finance. Shilongo is a qualified Chartered Accountant registered both with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountant (SAICA) as well as with the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Namibia (ICAN).

Nakusera’s appointment is a secondment to the Authority by the Bank of Namibia. She is the current Director of the Financial Stability and Macroprudential Oversight Department at the Bank.

The Deposit Guarantee Authority is an independent juristic body and is being supported administratively through the existing structures of the Bank of Namibia.