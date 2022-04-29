Select Page

#Skills4Girls looking for underprivileged girls to join programme

May 18, 2022

The #Skills4Girls Programme is looking for 50 out of school young women, 25 from the Omaheke Region and 25 from the Khomas Region, from the ages of 14 to 28 years, to enrol in the programme.

The programme is looking for girls who have lost one or both parents, girls living with a chronically ill caregiver or with a disability, girls living in households headed by an elderly 60 years or older and girls living in a poor household, preferably previously disadvantaged girls.

“We are also looking for girls living in child-headed households, girls who are mothers or teen mothers and girls who have been exposed or experienced any form of gender-based violence,” they added.

According to a statement, if one is interested in this programme and meets the requirements, one can send their full name, age and region to 081 418 1079.

The #Skills4Girls Programme is supported by UNICEF Namibia and is being implemented by the Society for Family Health Namibia a public health NGO that empowers communities with health-promoting interventions aimed at reducing health disparities and improving health outcomes in Namibia.

 

