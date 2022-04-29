A night with Bishop – unifying the One Africa narrative

Motivational speaker, social entrepreneur, and musician from Zimbabwe, Joshua Maponga is set to arrive in Namibia on 1 June to unify the One Africa narrative through a one-night event hosted at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN)on 3 June.

A philosopher and a leader, he is passionate about community development and has worked with several large organizations and will embark on his SADC tour which starts in Namibia and will continue in Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe to mention a few.

Maponga is a sought-after brand and has hosted a few events in Namibia under other brands; however, this will be the first time he hosts an event under ‘Farmers of Thought’ in collaboration with Poiyah Media (public relations and communications agency)

“I am looking forward to sharing the stage with well-renowned talent and embracing our own stories which we can be proud of. I simply want to spark the mind and remind us as Africans who we are, where we come from and set to light the endless opportunities we have,” Maponga said.

Celebrating culture, and rich history through music and story-telling is the theme for the event which coincides with a book launch event at Exclusive Books.

Poiyah Media is the Media custodian put in charge to host the Mapongas’SADC tour as well as his international trip to Germany later in the year.

Founder of Poiyah Media Ilke Platt expressed her honour to work with a brand that has gained so much public attention over the years.

“Stakeholder engagement was very critical for our client, Maponga and we have scheduled various engagements with our Kings in the north to join a Pan African narrative to include all in this very important discussion. We are proud that the tour will commence in Namibia and we intend to explore various parts of the country which will see his message shared in Katima Mulilio as well as Ondangwa,” Platt confirmed.

The interest from the public has been overwhelming and the well-recognized brand has been able to resonate with corporates that have shown interest in collaborating with a Maponga brand following of over half a million followers.

The National Theatre of Namibia is the main venue sponsor for this event and corporates are encouraged to come on board and be part of a very important dialogue that affects the communities in which they operate.

Audience members will be able to engage during the event session at the NTN through questions and answers and they will be taken through a musical journey of discussions and a moment to question the purpose and drive of being a proud African.

For more information about the event, follow @webtickets Namibia to purchase or contact [email protected]