Olafika Programme commits to empowering 50 entrepreneurs in 2022

Businesswoman and Entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa is inviting up and coming entrepreneurs to apply for the second intake of the Olafika SME Development and Mentorship Programme 2022, which will commence on 13 June.

Agripreneurs, techpreneurs, health and fitness entrepreneurs, emerging and growth ready jewellers, women in business and especially people living with disabilities are being encouraged to apply and be part of this life-changing programme.

“The urgency for Namibia to become entrepreneurial focused as this would be the only way to unlock the needed Economic prosperity that will escort us to Vision 2030 and all our developmental objectives,” said Kadhikwa.

She said Namibians must wave the flag of entrepreneurship and grow the economy and she is eternally grateful to the partners and sponsors for the relationship that allows Olafika to unlock the dormant potential in the people, especially the youth as the pursuit of socio-economic freedom is in progress.

The latest World Bank report indicated that 1.6 million Namibians are living under the poverty line, therefore the Olafika programme is concentrating on redressing the deep inequalities that are highlighted herein.

The programme has promised that it will ensure that the participants receive quality and competent training in core areas of business such as Business Planning, Financial Management, Sales and e-Marketing, Project Management, People Management and Leadership and ongoing Enterprise Development.

The programme is a fully-funded training and mentoring programme aimed at equipping, empowering and guiding 50 Namibian SMEs through current business challenges to become successful business owners.