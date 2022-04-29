Select Page

Hekandjo appoint as acting chief executive at City of Windhoek

Posted by | May 18, 2022 |

Hekandjo appoint as acting chief executive at City of Windhoek

The City of Windhoek this week announced the appointment of O’Brien Hekandjo as acting chief executive effective from14 May 2022 for three months.

Hekandjo is currently the strategic executive for the Electricity Department.

“As an organization, we believe that under his leadership the organization will continue to strive for success,” the municipal authority said.

Hekandjo takes over from Jennifer Comalie who acted as chief executive from 12 November 2021 until 13 May 2022.

“We thank Ms Comalie for her contribution and wish Mr Hekandjo all the best in his new role,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

NovaNam, partners conclude three-year conditions of employment agreement with workers

NovaNam, partners conclude three-year conditions of employment agreement with workers

27 August 2019

Newly-trained Gobabis brickmakers get free cement from Regional Council and Buildit

Newly-trained Gobabis brickmakers get free cement from Regional Council and Buildit

19 July 2018

Cummins Southern Africa appoints new MD

Cummins Southern Africa appoints new MD

2 October 2018

Nedbank appoints Main as treasury executive

Nedbank appoints Main as treasury executive

17 January 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<