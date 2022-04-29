Hekandjo appoint as acting chief executive at City of Windhoek

The City of Windhoek this week announced the appointment of O’Brien Hekandjo as acting chief executive effective from14 May 2022 for three months.

Hekandjo is currently the strategic executive for the Electricity Department.

“As an organization, we believe that under his leadership the organization will continue to strive for success,” the municipal authority said.

Hekandjo takes over from Jennifer Comalie who acted as chief executive from 12 November 2021 until 13 May 2022.

“We thank Ms Comalie for her contribution and wish Mr Hekandjo all the best in his new role,” they concluded.