Two earthquakes reported south of Sossusvlei

Posted by | May 17, 2022 |

Two earthquakes were recorded on 14 May, approximately 43km south of Sossusvlei, which registered a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale, the Ministry of Mines and Energy said in a statement.

Deputy Executive Director: Geological Survey at the Ministry Gloria Simubali said the earthquakes happened at 05:59 and 06:56 receptively and were recorded by all ten local seismic stations of the Namibian Seismology Network, namely Windhoek, Kamanjab, Opuwo, Karibib, Aus, Katima, Rundu, Ariamsvlei, Tsumeb and Gobabis and the regional seismic stations from the South Africa Seismic Network.

“The earthquakes registered local magnitudes of 4.3 at latitude (Y): -25.069 degrees South, longitude (X) 15.244 degrees East and 3.8 at latitude (Y): – 25.035 degrees South, longitude (X): 15.395 degrees East respectively and were shallow at a depth of fewer than 15km,” added Simubali.

Simubali further said if you find yourself indoors during an earthquake, try going outside safely if possible, otherwise find refuge under the table and if you are outdoors, find a clear spot well clear of buildings, trees and power lines.

“Stay and face away from windows and watch out for falling objects,” cautioned Simubali.

 

