Capricorn supports MealForTwo programme

The Capricorn Foundation recently partnered with Gondwana Care Trust on the MealForTwo programme, through a financial contribution of N$480,000 in support of food-insecure households across Namibia.

The great success of the MealForTwo project over the past 18 months has encouraged the Capricorn Foundation to entrust the funding to the Gondwana Care Trust for 2022.

In 2021 alone, the MealForTwo project provided over 250 000 meals to families and communities across the country (an average of 8 380 meals per day). The goal for 2022 is to provide even more Namibians with a daily hot meal. With the support received from the Capricorn Foundation, this goal is within sight.

“The Capricorn Foundation is proud to partner with the Gondwana Care Trust on the MealForTwo programme to ensure food security for thousands of vulnerable Namibians. Since the launch of the programme, our subsidiary companies including Bank Windhoek have supported this initiative and we could see the positive impact that the programme is making in the lives of many Namibians”, said Marlize Horn, Acting Head of the Capricorn Foundation at the announcement.

The Gondwana Care Trust, and with it the MealForTwo programme, were founded in 2017 and since its inception has supported thousands of Namibians with a warm meal. The goal for the MealForTwo is for every dinner sold at a Gondwana lodge, an individual in Namibia will receive a balanced meal.

“Establishing the Gondwana Care Trust was a logical step, although it was only a formality. The work the now Trustees are doing has been part of their daily lives long before we established the Trust. And we are humbled and excited by the support we have received from the Capricorn Group,” said Gys Joubert, Managing Director of Gondwana Collection Namibia.

The funding received from the Capricorn Foundation will enable the Trust to support communities through MealForTwo over the next 12 months.