Correctional Services bag top honours at Nedbank’s maiden volleyball tournament

The first-ever Nedbank Volley 1st Tournament took place on Saturday, 14 May, at the Valombola Vocational Training Centre in Ongwediva.

The one-day event saw over 20 volleyball teams battle it out to be crowned the tournament champions.

The Namibian Correctional Services Volleyball Club scooped top honours as they came out on top to win the grand prize of N$ 7 500, a trophy, and medals. Team Uzo-Tech came in second place to claim the prize of N$ 5 000, with team MediPark, coming in third place to win N$ 3 200 in prize money.

Namibia Volleyball Federation spokesperson, Hillary ‘Dux’ Imbuwa, said the idea came about in 2019 to have an impactful event in 2020.

“The initiative, which was birthed in 2019 for 2020, had to be put on hold due to the unforeseen COVID-19 Pandemic which put the world in a halted state in an attempt to curb the deadly virus.

The tournament was an initiative between Connect People To People (CPTP), the Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF), and was sponsored by Nedbank Namibia and Windhoek Draught.

Meanwhile, Imbuwa pleaded with the winning teams to use the funds to invest in the discipline.

“We are all grateful to Nedbank Namibia for making this event happen for the volleyball fraternity in the north. Let us then use this prize money to plough back into the sport by buying equipment which will help keep the sport on its feet with the goal of elevating it to the next level,” Imbuwa added.

At the prize-giving ceremony, Nedbank Namibia’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Gernot de Klerk, congratulated the winners and thanked the participants and the organizing team for making the event a success.