Select Page

Editor’s Forum tells journalists to avoid dangerous situations

Posted by | May 17, 2022 |

Editor’s Forum tells journalists to avoid dangerous situations

The Editors Forum of Namibia this week reprimanded journalists by urging them to never expose themselves to harmful situations and avoid getting caught up in the middle of a conflict.

This is a response to protests at China Town in which the Namibian Police Force used anti-riot weapons that led to and caused injuries to journalists covering the protests.

Frank Steffen, the Chairperson of the Editor’s Forum said media houses and practitioners must follow all public demonstrations and unrest, “but to make it a point to never align themselves publicly to any of the beliefs of the parties concerned, except them covering the media event.”

Steffen said journalists must always clearly identify themselves as media representatives especially when entering an area of conflict.

The Editor’s Forum also condemned the Namibian Police for using excessive force to get the public demonstrations under control.

“Although the Editor’s Forum recognises that the Namibian police is responsible for law and order, which entitles them to follow due processes, the Editor’s Forum would like to implore the police to resort to physical force as an absolute last resort,” Steffen said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Coetzee takes the reins at Bank Gaborone

Coetzee takes the reins at Bank Gaborone

31 July 2015

Sharp financial minds join Pointbreak to help shoulder its acquisition costs

Sharp financial minds join Pointbreak to help shoulder its acquisition costs

28 May 2018

FNB’s far north cluster eyes better sales and services – reinforces area with new manager

FNB’s far north cluster eyes better sales and services – reinforces area with new manager

27 September 2018

Amupolo to head Investments Department at Development Bank

Amupolo to head Investments Department at Development Bank

26 January 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<