Bank Windhoek enhances customer-focused mobile App

Posted by | May 17, 2022 |

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Digital, Data, and Customer Transformation, Ryan Geyser, said that the bank is on a continuous journey to create and provide an enhanced banking experience to its customers. Geyser said this about Bank Windhoek’s release of an updated version of its mobile app on all mobile app stores.

“As the only locally owned and operated bank in Namibia, our customers and top-quality service remain our highest priority. The enhancements are continuous in our efforts to meet customer demands,” said Geyser.

Geyser added that as the bank celebrates its 40th anniversary, the locally designed Bank Windhoek Mobile App boasts a superior uncluttered user interface stacked with features to ensure a seamless and convenient customer experience on the go.

“With access to an internet connection, users can conduct transactions from their mobile devices wherever they are, at any time in a convenient, security-based, cost-effective and timesaving manner,” said Geyser.

Regarding safety, users can monitor the status of their accounts, supported by biometric login functionalities, and using the new App attracts no data usage costs.

In addition to customer favourites such as sending EasyWallets, managing accounts and card limits, monitoring account activity, and instantly paying bills, the latest release allows customers to send TN mobile and MTC airtime, the ability to download weekly, daily, or monthly statements and resending proof of payments.

Other benefits of using the Bank Windhoek Mobile Banking App include free e-statements on-demand, instant purchasing of electricity and Managing Electronic Fund Transfers and card limits. “It also allows customers to conduct EasyWallet payments, view investment accounts, and instantly transfer money between accounts,” said Geyser.

He emphasised that the Bank Windhoek Mobile App allows customers to customise their account names and they can also receive and manage notifications from the Bank on system alerts, transactions, and any other new updates.

Geyser reminded customers that vigilance for fraudster tricks and scams remains one of the most robust defences to curb theft and fraud.

“Never share your banking Personal Identity Number (PIN) and an SMS One-Time-PIN with anyone, even a bank official,” he said.

The Bank Windhoek Mobile Banking App is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei App Gallery.

 

