Local basketball fans now stand a chance to win tickets to live NBA games

NBA Africa and KFC Africa announced a marketing partnership that will see NBA Africa and KFC Africa collaborate on several promotions and activations for basketball fans across eight African countries.

The countries include Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and Tanzania.

Through the partnership, KFC Africa and NBA Africa will launch co-branded product campaigns, limited-edition merchandise giveaways, and limited-edition KFC x NBA promotions, including the opportunity for basketball fans to win tickets to live NBA games in the U.S. and complimentary access to NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service. Additional details about the promotions will be announced at a later date.

“We are proud to announce this exciting partnership between our iconic KFC brand and one of the most epic sports brands in the world,” said KFC Marketing Director, Rest of Sub-Saharan Africa, Emmanuel Kasambala.

“As a brand that has been on the continent for 50 years, we are passionate about connecting with the youth at the touchpoints that mean something to them. So, beyond the extremely cool products and merchandise we will offer, we have longer-term plans to inspire the youth to achieve more in life through basketball. We are exploring various grassroots basketball initiatives, like the refurbishment of courts, and basketball clinics in communities. It is about inspiring and enabling the youth to reach for, and achieve, their dreams.”

“We are excited to partner with KFC Africa to launch a series of fan-centric activities and promotions as part of our efforts to provide compelling ways for basketball fans across the continent to engage with the NBA,” said NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams.

“We want to meet our fans where they are and make the game of basketball more accessible, and through this partnership with one of the world’s most iconic food brands, we look forward to reaching new and existing fans and providing them with more opportunities to experience the NBA.”

For the latest news and more information on the competitions, prizes and programmes, fans can follow #KFCBalling on social media.