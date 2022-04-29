Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 16 May 2022

May 16, 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfer from Omatako Dam to Von Bach Dam took place for the online users only.

**No water level reading received for Otjivero silt Dam.

 

