Hairareb is the best Southern African movie at Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

Posted by | May 16, 2022 |

Namibian film, ‘Hairareb’ beat out some of the best films in Southern Africa to clinch the coveted award of Best Movie at Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards over the past weekend.

The win follows the film’s official selection at the 30th Annual Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) and a nomination for Best Feature Narrative in April/May 2022, America’s largest and most prestigious Black film festival.

‘Hairareb’ is based on a book by August C. Bikeur previously performed as a radio play in the Damara Nama language, and later developed into a script by Aina Kwedhi.

Funded by the Namibia Film Commission, the film is executively produced by Dantagos Jimmy-Melani, with Ellen Ernst as Producer, and award winner, Oshoveli Shipoh, as Director.

A tribute to Namibian cinematography and storytelling, the tale is told through the eyes of one of Namibia’s oldest and most deeply rooted tribes, capturing love during a time of devastating drought, and hence a fitting representation of Namibian cinema for both local and international audiences.

 ‘Hairareb’ executive producer, Dantagos Jimmy-Melani and lead actress, Claudine de Groot in Lagos, Nigeria.

