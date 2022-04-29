Select Page

Motsepe wants the domestic league to restart

Motsepe wants the domestic league to restart

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe has said that he wants Namibian football to start as soon as possible, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

Motsepe made the remarks after attending a meeting with the 16 top clubs in Namibia, while at the same time attending the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) elective congress held in Windhoek on Saturday, which saw Artur de Almeida E Silva become the new COSAFA president.

Namibia’s domestic league has not run for the past three years due to continuing infighting among football leaders.

The only league the country has was the Namibia Football Professional League, which took place last year but did not finish due to a lack of funds.

“I want football in Namibia to start as soon as possible. People should put aside their differences,” said Motsepe.

 

