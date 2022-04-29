African Union launches the global dialogue on drug demand reduction

The African Union has launched the Global Dialogue on Drug Demand Reduction between Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean to testify to collective efforts to resolve concerted action to common problems.

This took place on the sidelines of the International Society of Substance Use Professionals conference ‘Uniting the Global Community to Face the Challenge of Addiction’, which kicked off on Thursday, 12 May 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

The Director of Social Development, Culture and Sports of the African Union Commission (AUC), Cisse Mariama Mohamed, underscored the need to explore and collaborate in sharing tangible ideas to improve drug dependency prevention, treatment and care.

“We are aware of unprecedented and mounting common challenges and this Global Dialogue is an opportunity to strengthen our collaboration and partnership for purpose – A partnership for a common future, for solidarity, for peace, sustainable development and prosperity of our citizens and future generations, bringing together our people, regions and organisations.”

She further added that the Global Dialogue is a space to explore and interrogate thoughts on how Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean can find mutual working opportunities that benefit our people both today and in the future.

Director Cisse underscored the African Union Commission’s fundamental role to coordinate, monitor and evaluate the implementation of the African Union Plan of Action on Drug Control and Crime Prevention (2019-2023), which the main objective is to improve the health, security and socio-economic well-being of the people of Africa by addressing drug trafficking and problematic drug use in all its forms and manifestations and preventing the onset of drug use., as well as to leverage technical assistance to the Member States through strategic partnerships.

As encapsulated in Africa’s blueprint for social and economic transformation, ‘Agenda 2063’ which espouses the Africa we want, the African Union is committed to prioritising sustainable development efforts by addressing pervasive poverty, social exclusion and discrimination and thereby providing enabling conditions for gaining licit and sustainable livelihoods.

“Together we can identify gaps and opportunities and come up with actionable recommendations in developing and implementing sustainable drug demand reduction initiatives. We are committed to sustaining the dialogue. You can count on the African Union,” added Cisse.