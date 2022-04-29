Select Page

New vehicle sales continue to trend above pandemic lows

Posted by | May 13, 2022 |

New vehicle sales continue to trend above pandemic lows

The year 2022 is off to a good start as new vehicle sales are trending above sales levels seen in the last three years.

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, Namibia’s new vehicle sales decreased to 905 in April 2022, compared to 1,054 in the prior month and but saw a yearly increase compared to the 755 in April 2021.

Simonis Storm Economist Theo Klein said monthly new vehicle sales averages 888 year-to-date, which is above the average of 706 in the last two years and moving closer to the long-run average of 1,219.

Passenger and light commercial vehicles continue to be the bulk of new vehicle sales, accounting for 51.5% and 43.3% of total sales respectively in April 2022. On an annual basis, passenger vehicle sales increased by 30.2%, light commercial up by 21.7% and medium commercial went down by 15%. Heavy commercial increased by 12.5% while extra-heavy commercial went down by 56.5% in April 2022.

In April 2022, Toyota dominated the market in terms of new vehicle sales market share. Toyota had a 41.5% market share, Volkswagen (13.5%), both Ford and KIA (6%) and both Suzuki and Nissan (5.9%). These six brands accounted for 78.8% of total vehicle sales during April 2022.

“According to inflation data from the Namibia Statistics Agency, we see a slight uptick in the motor car category. In special cases, second-hand vehicle prices have surpassed the prices of new vehicles due to shortages in supply. Also, average prices of spare parts and accessories and service and repair charges are trending up slightly in recent months,” Klein said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Tafel Lager beer performs exceptionally in South Africa – Breweries

Tafel Lager beer performs exceptionally in South Africa – Breweries

28 June 2018

Facebook Marketplace rolls out to 37 countries and territories across Sub-Sahara Africa

Facebook Marketplace rolls out to 37 countries and territories across Sub-Sahara Africa

24 August 2021

Energy Ministry wants to soften burden on consumers amid new fuel price hike

Energy Ministry wants to soften burden on consumers amid new fuel price hike

31 March 2022

Ukraine conflict can impact Namibian property market in several ways

Ukraine conflict can impact Namibian property market in several ways

5 April 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<