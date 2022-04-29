German diplomatic family donates to Nkurenkuru school

The Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology in the Kavango West confirmed that the Fiedler family handed over donations of textbooks, stationeries and sports balls valued at N$350,000 to Nkurenkuru Combined School.

Retired German Diplomat Wolfgang Fiedler encouraged learners to take good care of the donated textbooks as they will be used by the generations to come.

Speaking at the handover, the Principal of the School, Frans Ngoma said the journey of education is made possible by benefactors such as the Fiedler family.

On behalf of the learners, LRC Chairperson Gertrude Kambinda said the donation was a gift that can never be taken away.

The Fiedler Family previously donated Rukwangali textbooks in 2010 and sports balls in 2011 to the same school.