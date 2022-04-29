Select Page

Ongos Valley project set to transform residential landscape in Windhoek

The City of Windhoek Councillors led by the Mayor, Her Worship, Sade Gawanas visited the Ongos Valley Project Development site on 6 May, to learn more about the latest development on the project.

Managing Director of Ongos Valley, Americo De Almeida showed the delegation some of the completed housing units and then led a tour of the construction site.

He also provided an update on the project’s latest developments, highlighting the challenges that the City can help to address.

The Ongos Valley Development is a transformative housing project designed to contribute to Windhoek’s need for urban housing.

The project aims to construct around 28,000 housing units over an estimated 15 to 20 years and transform Windhoek’s residential landscape as well as provide access to basic services for the surrounding disadvantaged communities.

 

