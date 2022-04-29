Alike in so many ways: Women in media conference slated for Saturday

The second edition of the Women in Media Conference which looks to foster a strong network amongst Namibian women working in the media industry and corporate sector will take place on Saturday 14 May 2022, under the theme ‘Alike in So Many Ways’.

The purpose of the conference is to assist women in media to have more access to representation, content and opportunities within the industry.

Event organizer and Journalist Limba Mupetami said that the second edition of the conference is going to be very different from the inaugural edition because they have incorporated women from the corporate sector as well.

Mupetami added that both groups are so similar in the sense that they have the same challenges. “I think in a way we all face the same challenges. ‘‘Let’s talk about them and let’s find ways in which we can offer assistance to one another to succeed in these two industries. At the end of the day, we are really alike in so many ways.”

Veteran Journalist Gwen Lister will be the main speaker at the conference. Lister is no stranger to controversy in her journalism career which has spanned four decades since she started her political reporting in 1975 at the height of the South African occupation of Namibia. Other speakers include Menesia Muinjo, chief news and programming officer – who heads the NBC’s core business area – providing direction and leadership to production teams for integrated news and programmes planning; development production for radio, television and digital platforms.

Paulina Elago, secretary for the Southern African Customs Union Secretariat will also speak at the event. Before heading the SACU secretariat, Elago served as the Tanzania Country Director, for TradeMark East Africa. Veteran journalist Nomhle Kangootui has been in the media industry for the past 20-years. She joined the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation in 1997 and served the institution in different capacities.

Also part of the speakers is Selma Kaulinge who is the manager for communications and public relations at Nedbank Namibia. Kaulinge has a career which spans 10-years across the fields of journalism, public relations, and corporate communication.

Nedbank is the main sponsor of the event with Kaulinge, adding that Nedbank Namibia decided to once again sponsor this event due to the success and reception of its debut last year.

“The Women in Media event is an important platform for women in the field of journalism to not only network, but to share their stories in hopes of fostering positive change for women who work in media,” Kaulinge said.

Other sponsors include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Gondwana, Namibia Wildlife Resorts, Pupkewitz Motors and Sugar King.