Nurses lauded for the role they play to keep the population safe

The role that nurses play in promoting health, prevention of illness, treatment of diseases and rehabilitation of the infirmed has been demonstrated since time immemorial, the Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula in a statement as the country joined the rest of the world for the commemoration of the International Nurses Day on Thursday.

Their tenacity and resilience have been tested in times of disease outbreaks, and other health emergencies, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that they are leaders and key players in the field

“I call on all nurses, midwives and other health care workers to continue to uphold the vision of providing quality health care,” he said while thanking them for their dedication and compassion to the profession.

According to Shangula, for 2022, celebrations will reflect on progress in midwifery over the past 100 years under the theme: “100 Years of Progress”.

“Namibia prioritises maternal and newborn health. Notwithstanding some challenges, the successes of the past years are commendable and we applaud the midwives for a job well-done in saving the lives of mothers and their newborn babies,” he concluded.

International Nurses Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing and marks the contributions nurses make to humanity. This year it was commemorated under the theme: “Nurses: A voice to lead-invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health”.