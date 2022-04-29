Local musician Tsam to grace the FNCC stage on Friday

The Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) will be hosting local singer, songwriter and guitarist, Sagarias Tsam on 13 May at 19:00. Revellers will be required to fork out N$60 in advance and N$80 at the door.

Tsam started playing the guitar in 2011 for a coastal church band and he started performing alongside the church band and has since been performing at live coastal shows as a supporting act for various artists that include Riaan Smit, Albert Frost and Doane Madeheim.

Sagarias performed his first solo show in 2019 at the Walvis bay Oesterfees, as well as the Madisa Came in the same year. He recorded his first official studio single, ‘Nama he ta ge’ which was released in late 2020.