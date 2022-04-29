Select Page

Local musician Tsam to grace the FNCC stage on Friday

The Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) will be hosting local singer, songwriter and guitarist, Sagarias Tsam on 13 May at 19:00. Revellers will be required to fork out N$60 in advance and N$80 at the door.

Tsam started playing the guitar in 2011 for a coastal church band and he started performing alongside the church band and has since been performing at live coastal shows as a supporting act for various artists that include Riaan Smit, Albert Frost and Doane Madeheim.

Sagarias performed his first solo show in 2019 at the Walvis bay Oesterfees, as well as the Madisa Came in the same year. He recorded his first official studio single, ‘Nama he ta ge’ which was released in late 2020.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

